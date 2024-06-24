Dayglow has announced a new self-titled album, shared new single ‘Cocoon’, and confirmed a North American tour

Dayglow has unveiled plans for a brand new self-titled album, set for release on September 13th via Polydor Records.

Alongside the news, the’s also shared a new single, ‘Cocoon’, and confirmed an extensive North American tour.

The 10-track debut, ‘DAYGLOW’, was entirely written, performed, recorded, produced, and mixed by Sloan Struble [for it is he, etc etc – Ed] himself in his Malibu home studio.

Reflecting on his early beginnings, Struble shared, “When I was 18 years old, I made my mixtape Fuzzybrain. I was a pretty introverted kid from a reasonably small town in Texas, so I didn’t expect much to happen ‘commercially’ for the record—I just made it for my own enjoyment, really. As a fan of the 2010’s indie music scene (MGMT, The Strokes, Phoenix, Passion Pit, etc.), I wanted to see what kind of album I could make completely alone in my bedroom. So, out of the quest to make something I loved, Dayglow was born. It was a clear reflection of myself at that time. It was pure, naive, goofy, guitar-driven indie-pop made to be played live by a 5-piece band (that I didn’t even have yet).”

Struble continued, “Since then, I’ve fully become Dayglow, and my world has become an odd culmination of everything I didn’t think I’d ever have. But I still feel like I haven’t properly introduced myself. So with this new album, I view it as a debut. Self titled, big shabang. The past three records have shown who I was growing up, who my influences were, who I was when I was a kid, so they felt more like mixtapes. Dayglow is finally entering the world in its purest form with clarity and confidence. I want this album to define exactly what Dayglow looks like, sounds like, and feels like.”