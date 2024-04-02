Dead Pony have shared a new video for ‘Rainbows’, a song about loving yourself

Dead Pony have shared a new video for ‘Rainbows’.

It’s a track from their imminent debut album ‘Ignore This’, set for release on 5th April via LAB/Seeker Records.

“RAINBOWS is a song about loving yourself,” says Anna Sheilds. “Growing up as a teenager, I always felt like a bit of an outcast and I never felt comfortable in my own skin. It’s only as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that being true to yourself is the most beautiful thing that you can be and that you don’t need to fit the mould to be worthy of loving who you are.

“This song is for 13 year old Anna and all of the other people out there who haven’t yet realised that their differences are beautiful. Just remember, no matter how bleak things may seem, Rainbows always come and things always get better.”

Check out the video below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: