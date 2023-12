Declan McKenna has released his cover of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’.

The track – which he originally performed on Instagram live back in 2021 – arrives ahead of the Dork cover star’s third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’.

The full-length is set to be released on 9th February 2024 accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

Check out the cover below.