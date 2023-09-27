Emily Burns celebrates love with her brand new single, ‘Balcony Floor’

Emily Burns is back with a brand new single, ‘Balcony Floor’.

Out via So Recordings, it arrives with a video directed by London-based filmmaker Camille Alyssa that features Emily and her real life girlfriend Grace.

“It’s about being so utterly and totally in love that the most special moments are the small ones,” Emily explains. “The screaming song lyrics in the car together, the pillow talk at night, the silent, knowing looks across the room when you’re both ready to leave the party and of course, those moments of total peace on the balcony floor.”

Check it out below.