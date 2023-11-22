Emily Burns has released a new single, ‘Cheating On Her’: “Once a cheater, always a cheater”

Emily Burns has released a new single, ‘Cheating On Her’.

It follows on from her recent drop ‘Balcony Floor’, which arrived a couple of months back alongside a video directed by London-based filmmaker Camille Alyssa that features Emily and her real life girlfriend Grace.

She says of the new single: “I wrote Cheating On Her after two of my friends ended up in a relationship born out of infidelity. I remember conversations with both of them, telling me how paranoid and insecure they felt despite loving each other. The song is about that feeling of unease in a relationship that was built on lies and deception. The checking one another’s phones, the flashbacks to how it all began and the worry that it might come back to bite them one day. It’s the epitome of “once a cheater, always a cheater.””

Check it out below.