Emily Burns’ new single is a love song for her girlfriend – check out ‘Give And Take’

Emily Burns has released a new single, ‘Give And Take’.

It follows on from her recent drops ‘Cheating On Her’ and ‘Balcony Floor’, which arrived last year.

Speaking about the track, Emily says: “Give & Take is about realising you’re with the person you want forever and knowing that things won’t always be perfect but that’s okay.

“It’s about weathering the stormy ups and downs of life together – a testament to the idea that true love is worth fighting for, even when the road ahead is uncertain. Letting a person see you in your most vulnerable, worst states and knowing without doubt, that they won’t be going anywhere.

“I feel beyond lucky to have found that person and I hope you love this ode to her.”

Check it out below.