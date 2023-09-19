Netherlands new music showcase festival ESNS has announced its first acts for 2024

ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has announced its first acts for 2024.

The new music showcase has signed up Jaz Karis (pictured), Amber Broos, Bateu Matou, C’est Karma, Clarissa Connelly, Froukje, Joker Out, KAMRAD, Izzy and the Black Trees, Joost, Meltheads, Zaho de Sagazan, and more.

The full list reads:

Amber Broos (be, VRT/STUDIO BRUSSEL), AySay (dk, DR P6), Bateu Matou (pt, RTP/ANTENA 3), C’est Karma (lu, LUERSL/100.7), Caroline Alves (ch, SRF3), Clarissa Connelly (dk), Colombre (it, RAI Radio 2), Daniel Levi (ee, ERR/RADIO 2), Immortal Onion x Michał Jan (pl), Island Mint (cz, CR / RADIO WAVE), Iva Lorens (rs, RTS, RADIO BELGRADE ONE), Izzy and the Black Trees (pl), Jann (pl), Jaz Karis (uk-eng, BBC Introducing), Joalin (fi, YLE X), Joker Out (si, RADIO SLOVENIJA/Val202), Joost (nl, 3FM), KAMRAD (de, ARD), Meltheads (be, VRT/STUDIO BRUSSEL), Meowlau x Val (sk, RTVS/Radio_FM ), Might Delete Later (lv, LATVIJAS RADIO 5), ML (be, TIPIK), Monte Mai (ch, RSI Rete3), Negros Tou Moria (gr, ERT / Kosmos), Nelly Moar (no, NRK/P3), Oskar Haag (at, ORF/FM4), Psycho Weazel (ch, COULEUR 3), Rūta MUR (lt, LRT Opus), Stuzzi (se, SR/P3), Sweetlemondae (ie, RTE/2FM), TRIGAIDA (bg, BNR), and Zaho de Sagazan (fr, Radio France).

The annual four-day festival will take place from 17th-20th January in Groningen, the Netherlands.