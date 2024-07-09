Everyone Says Hi have announced their self-titled debut album

Nick Hodgson’s new band Everyone Says Hi have announced details of their self-titled debut album, set for release on 4th October via Chrysalis Records.

The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single, ‘Only One’. It follows their debut single ‘Brain Freeze’, released earlier this spring, and ‘Somebody Somewhere’, shared last month. The band, featuring ex-Kaiser Chiefs songwriter and drummer Hodgson as lead singer and guitarist, includes Pete Denton on bass, Glenn Moule on drums, Ben Gordon on keyboards, and Tom Dawson on guitar.

Hodgson explains the origin of ‘Only One’: “This was the first new song that came out of me for the album. Whenever I’ve written albums, they start with one song and when it happens I know that whether I like it or not, an album is happening. Only One is another love song essentially, but when I write a love song they’re not very romantic but more matter of fact. In this case I’m saying, I love it when you phone me up in the middle of the night, something that’s pretty inconvenient but because it’s a certain person, you love it.”

The album was produced by Hodgson at London’s Snap Studios and his home studio. Since leaving Kaiser Chiefs in 2012, Hodgson has co-written for artists including Dua Lipa, George Ezra, and Holly Humberstone, and collaborated with Mark Ronson and Kygo.

Everyone Says Hi have also announced their first headline tour in support of the album, with six dates across the UK in October.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

21 Thekla, Bristol, UK

22 Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK

24 Oslo, London, UK

25 The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

27 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

28 McChuills, Glasgow, UK