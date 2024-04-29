Faux Real have shared a new single ‘Love On The Ground’, from their debut album ‘Faux Ever’

Faux Real have released their latest single ‘Love On The Ground’.

This latest offering from Los Angeles-based Franco-American brothers Virgile and Elliott Arndt, it serves as the lead single for their debut album ‘Faux Ever,’ set to be released on 11th October.

Described by the duo as an “11-piece symphony for head-banging and longing,” the album was recorded across Paris, New York, Provence and London. Elliott Arndt explains, “We’re always questioning things and turning them upside down.”

Virgile adds, “Our sound has never been more personal. The method to this specific madness has been one of constant change, with our studio locale never fixed, always more minimal than the last.” They shared their excitement about the album release, stating, “It feels pretty insane to finally announce our first full-length record. Been a while in the making and we couldn’t be more excited with how it turned out.”

In support of ‘Faux Ever,’ Faux Real will be embarking on an international tour, with stops in the UK, Europe, and the US.

The dates in full read:

MAY

15 Dareshack, Bristol, UK

16 The Great Escape Festival @ Komedia, Brighton, UK – 12.15am

17 The Great Escape Festival @ Republic Of Music showcase, Brighton, UK

17 The Joiners Arms, Southampton, UK

18 The Great Escape Festival @ Patterns (Upstairs), Brighton, UK – 1.30pm

21 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

22 Headrow House, Leeds, UK

23 Old Hairdressers, Glasgow, UK

25 Wide Awake Festival, London, UK

25 Wide Awake Festival Afterparty, London, UK

26 Where Else, Margate, UK

28 Witloof Bar, Brussels, BE

30 Aeronef, Lille, FR



JUNE

1 The Echo Festival, Marseille, FR

4 Okay Kool, Heidelberg, DE

5 Rotondes, Luxembourg, LUX

6 AF Gallery, Cologne, DE

7 Roodkapje, Rotterdam, NL

8 Best Kept Secret Festival, Hilvarenbeek, NL

12 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY, US

19 The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, US