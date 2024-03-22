Florrie is back with news of her long-awaited debut album, ‘The Lost Ones’

Florrie has announced her long-awaited debut album.

The multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer and songwriter will release ‘The Lost Ones’ on 14th June via BMG and Xenomania Records.

She’s also shared the title-track, and the news that she’ll be supporting Girls Aloud (who she’s previously both played and written for) at their five O2 Arena London shows this summer.

Florrie explains: “I have been waiting to make my debut album for the last 12 years and it deserved all the time and love I’ve put into it.

Of the single, she adds: “This is a song about letting go; of past regrets, mistakes you made when you didn’t know any better, and keeping hold of hope when life gets hard. There was a time when I almost gave up on music, and I went through a rough couple of years. I wrote this song while rediscovering myself as an artist and a human being.”

Check out the new single below.