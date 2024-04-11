Gaffa Tape Sandy have sneezed out a new single, ‘Dead To Me’

Gaffa Tape Sandy have released their new single, ‘Dead To Me’.

The track is the latest to be taken from the Brighton garage-punk trio’s forthcoming new album ‘Hold My Hand, God Damn It’, which is set for release on 31st May via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the new single, they explain: “We put this song together in what felt like seconds! Some songwriters would call it a ‘sneeze’. Certain songs come together quickly for Gaffa Tape Sandy, and others take months (or years!) to get right.

“The song takes lyrical ideas and tone from revenge films… we like to think of this song as a throwback to our first EP called “Spring Killing”, which had similar inspirations. It’s jagged, characteristic and sounds exactly like the slice of garage punk that we’ve tried to carve out for ourselves as a band.”

Check it out below.