Girls Aloud are celebrating the start of their headline tour with a surprise new release, ‘The Whole Damn Show Megamix’.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have reunited for a massive arena tour this May and June across the UK & Ireland, kicking off tonight (Friday, 17th May) at 3Arena in Dublin.

‘The Whole Damn Show Megamix’ is a brand new mash-up of 27 Girls Aloud tracks, mixed by The Alias, and is billed as “a non-stop party and the perfect way to get hyped for ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ tour”.

Check it out below, and pick it up on vinyl from 2nd August.

The dates read:

MAY

17 3Arena Dublin

18 3Arena Dublin

20 SSE Arena Belfast

21 SSE Arena Belfast

23 Manchester AO Arena

24 Manchester AO Arena

25 Manchester AO Arena

27 Cardiff Utilita Arena

28 Sheffield Utilia Arena

31 Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 Aberdeen P&J Live

8 Glasgow OVO Hydro

9 Glasgow OVO Hydro

10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15 Leeds First Direct Arena

16 Leeds First Direct Arena

18 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

19 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

20 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 London The O2

23 London The O2

25 London The O2

26 London The O2

29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena