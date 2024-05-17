Girls Aloud are celebrating the start of their headline tour with a surprise new release, ‘The Whole Damn Show Megamix’.
Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have reunited for a massive arena tour this May and June across the UK & Ireland, kicking off tonight (Friday, 17th May) at 3Arena in Dublin.
‘The Whole Damn Show Megamix’ is a brand new mash-up of 27 Girls Aloud tracks, mixed by The Alias, and is billed as “a non-stop party and the perfect way to get hyped for ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ tour”.
Check it out below, and pick it up on vinyl from 2nd August.
The dates read:
MAY
17 3Arena Dublin
18 3Arena Dublin
20 SSE Arena Belfast
21 SSE Arena Belfast
23 Manchester AO Arena
24 Manchester AO Arena
25 Manchester AO Arena
27 Cardiff Utilita Arena
28 Sheffield Utilia Arena
31 Newcastle Utilita Arena
JUNE
1 Newcastle Utilita Arena
2 Newcastle Utilita Arena
4 Aberdeen P&J Live
8 Glasgow OVO Hydro
9 Glasgow OVO Hydro
10 Glasgow OVO Hydro
12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
13 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
15 Leeds First Direct Arena
16 Leeds First Direct Arena
18 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
19 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
20 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
22 London The O2
23 London The O2
25 London The O2
26 London The O2
29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
30 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena