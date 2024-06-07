Glass Animals grapple with a wind tunnel in their new video for ‘A Tear In Space (Airlock)’

Glass Animals have released a new video for ‘A Tear In Space (Airlock)’.

It’s a track from their fourth album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’. Set to arrive on 19th July via Polydor Records, it’s the follow up to 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, and has already been teased by early single, ‘Creatures In Heaven’.

On creating the video, directors Taylor Fauntleroy and Drew Kirsch say: “This concept really began with Dave’s idea to get himself in a wind tunnel and throw things at him, which sounded great until we realised we might kill him and/or get sued. That led to us to really work to visualise the emotional experience of A Tear in Space and find abstract techniques to tell this story which is about trying to get close to someone who’s pushing you away and tugging and pulling at you until you lose your identity entirely. We did also get to throw some things at Dave which was a highlight.”

Dave Bayley adds, “The roses, the dining table, the candles and the suit are all symbols of love and care. All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy. The blades get faster as you get closer. It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you’re obliterated. The irony I guess is that even if you do manage to push through the wind and make it to the core of the beast, it just chops you to bits anyway!”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

1 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

2 Manchester – Co-Op Live

3 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

5 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

7 London – The O2 Arena