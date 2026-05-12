Graham Coxon has unearthed another lost ‘Castle Park’ track with ‘Alright’
The shelved 2011 record arrives as part of a sweeping solo catalogue reissue.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The shelved 2011 record arrives as part of a sweeping solo catalogue reissue.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A second offering from Graham Coxon's long-buried solo record 'Castle Park' has arrived in the form of 'Alright', following lead track 'Billy Says'.
Set for its first ever release on 19th June 2026, 'Castle Park' was committed to tape back in 2011 alongside the songs that would become 'A+E' the following year. Originally lined up as that album's successor, the record was shelved when blur reactivated in 2012, and Coxon turned his attention elsewhere. The ten tracks within it lean firmly into his classic mod sensibility, with 'Billy Says' having featured in his live set for years prior to its official appearance.
The album marks the opening chapter of a wider campaign that will see Coxon's entire solo discography reissued over the coming year, encompassing nine studio albums and three original soundtracks. Arriving on the same day as 'Castle Park' are reissues of his first two solo outings: 1998's 'The Sky Is Too High' and 2000's 'The Golden D'. Still to come are 'Crow Sit on Blood Tree' (2001), 'The Kiss of Morning' (2002), 'Happiness In Magazines' (2004), 'Love Travels at Illegal Speeds' (2006), 'The Spinning Top' (2009), 'A+E' (2012), the two 'The End of The F*ing World' soundtracks from 2018 and 2019, and 2021's 'Superstate'.
A career-spanning headline show is also in the diary, with Coxon set to take to the stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on 28th November 2026. It will be his first full-band performance in more than ten years, with final remaining tickets on sale now.
The dates in full read:
NOVEMBER
28 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
Three headline shows are confirmed in Glasgow, Manchester and London next February.
Further details on casting and release plans are set to be announced later.
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