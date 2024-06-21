Graphic Nature have released a new single about the attraction of the shiny new thing, ‘Human’

Graphic Nature have just dropped their latest single ‘Human’, a track from their forthcoming second LP ‘Who Are You When No One Is Watching?’, set for release on July 12th through Rude Records.

‘Human’ delves into the complexities of mental illness, highlighting the selfish tendencies it can provoke. Frontman Harvey Freeman shared his personal connection to the song, stating, “It’s about how I will often prioritise something new over something old and I’ll forget about what really matters to me in that moment.”

The past 18 months have been transformative for the band, marked by significant personal challenges for Harvey, including a random attack that left a deep impact on him. These experiences have heavily influenced the thematic content of the new album, as Harvey explained: “Lyrically, it’s a journey through a lot of different emotions I’ve personally been through in the space of 12 months… It’s really just about how everything can stem from one bad day in your life.”

Graphic Nature are also gearing up for a headline tour across the UK, starting this July.

The dates in full read:

JULY

15 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

16 Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK

17 The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

18 The Live Rooms, Chester, UK

19 The Joiners, Southampton, UK

20 Key Club, Leeds, UK

21 Make A Scene Summerslam, Middlesbrough, UK

23 The Old Salutation Inn, Nottingham, UK

24 Crofters, Bristol, UK

25 Asylum 2, Birmingham, UK

26 Garage Attic, Glasgow, UK

27 Radar Festival, Manchester, UK