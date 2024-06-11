hard life (fka easy life) are back with a brand new track, ‘tears’.

The Leicester band – now two albums deep – are kickstarting a new era after an unexpected legal challenge from easyGroup forced them to change their name.

Murray Matravers says of the release: “Since our pretty public run-in with the well-known airline, my life has been turned upside down a little bit. Everything has been on hold. All of us have had to reassess what the band means to us and come to terms with the idea that everything has a beginning, a middle and indeed, an end.

“The naive optimism we had in easy life has been swapped for something more raw and, I suppose, authentic. Sitting with my thoughts and going backwards and forwards with IP lawyers, I wrote ‘tears’. It highlights the absurdity of the situation as well as thanking the people who have had my back throughout this whole ordeal.

“Of course, this song makes me smile, and I suppose that is my way of processing. Anyway, we’re back. Thanks for your patience.”

Check out the track below.