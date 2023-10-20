James Marriott has shared a new cut from his upcoming debut album – check out break-up song, ‘Don’t Blame Me’

James Marriott has shared a new cut from his upcoming debut album.

‘Don’t Blame Me’ is the latest teaser from ‘Are We There Yet?’, due on 10th November, and it arrives alongside a video edited and directed by James himself.

He says of the track: “’Don’t Blame Me’ has been a favourite of the album from my band and myself ever since day one of writing. I still distinctly remember the entire skeleton of the song being finished within a day, and staying up late at night to work out the lyrics for the ending.

“Barely anything has changed of that section since day one. Members from my band would approach me individually and talk about their love for that song specifically from that day on. The only reason we’re releasing it as a single is to give it its own focus before the album’s release. It’s the last track on the album after all, and releasing it almost feels like a spoiler. It just didn’t feel like a choice.

“It’s reflective of the cyclical nature of the struggles present in the album. A break-up song with a heavy slice of self-flagellation at its precipice. It was debuted at our pre-show for Reading and Leeds, we loved playing it so much that we ended up playing it at both of our Reading and Leeds sets, including the main stage on the Saturday.”

