Jockstrap have released ‘Good Girl’ from their upcoming remix album, ‘I<3UQTINVU'

The remix album is due in November.
Photo credit: Eddie Whelan

Jockstrap & Taylor Skye have released a new single, ‘Good Girl’.

It’s taken from their new remix album, ‘I<3UQTINVU’ (aka, ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’). The record is a reworked version of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted 2022 album ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, set for release on 3rd November via Rough Trade Records.

Taylor Skye says of the project: “Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old. I made most of them really quickly, in a day or so. It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album. I don’t really remember making them. It’s like eating too much and then throwing up and this is what comes out. It’s a weird feeling but also really fun. I felt very happy making some of this music and live it will be quite the show.”

Check it out below.

