Liam Payne is kicking off a new era with heartbreak single ‘Teardrops’

Liam Payne is back with a new solo single, ‘Teardrops’.

Out today (Friday, 1st March) via Capitol Records, it was born from a year of collaboration and self-reflection with long-time collaborator Jamie Scott.

Liam says of the single: “Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments. This song marks the start of a new beginning, there’s lots more to come in 2024.”

Keep an eye out for more news coming soon.

Liam’s debut solo album, ‘LP1’, was released in December 2019.