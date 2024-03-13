Dork cover star Lizzy McAlpine has released a new single, ‘I Guess’, and extended her upcoming tour

Lizzy McAlpine has released a new single, ‘I Guess’, and extended her upcoming tour.

The run is in support of the Dork cover star’s third album, ‘Older’. Recorded and produced in Los Angeles, the full-length is set for release on 5th April via Columbia Records, and has already been teased by the title-track.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

She adds, “The music that I’ve released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don’t even recognize myself in it anymore,” says Lizzy. “This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”

The Europe leg of the tour will now visit:

OCTOBER

13 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

15 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

17 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall

19 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

21 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris – La Villette

24 – London, U.K. – Eventim Apollo

25 – London, U.K. – Eventim Apollo

27 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

31 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Check out the new single below.