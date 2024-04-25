Louis Tomlinson has dropped a surprise new album, ‘LIVE’, recorded on tour

Louis Tomlinson has dropped a surprise new album, ‘LIVE’.

The release – out digitally now, with physical versions following on 23rd August – features 15 songs, each recorded in a different city during his last few years of touring.

Louis says: “I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over. The feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever. To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!”

There are four exclusive tracks split between the physical editions of ‘LIVE’, including a special version of One Direction’s ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’.

The full tracklistings read:

The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023) Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023) Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023) Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023) We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022) Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023) Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022) Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023) All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023) Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022) Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023) Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024) Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023) Silver Tongues (Live From Krakow, 10 September 2023)

CD

Disc 1

The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023) Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023) Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023) Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023) We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022) Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023) High In California (Live From Amsterdam, 15 October 2023) Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022) Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023)

Disc 2 All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023) Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022) Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023) Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024) Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023) Where Do Broken Hearts Go (Live From Tallinn, 5 September 2023) Silver Tongues (Live From Krakow, 10 September 2023)

VINYL

Side A