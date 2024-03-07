Luke Hemmings has announced a new solo EP, ‘boy’

Luke Hemmings has announced an EP, his first new solo music since 2021’s ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’.

‘boy’ is set for release on 26th April via Arista Records, and was produced with longtime collaborator and songwriting partner Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings).

Alongside Sammy, Luke spent the EP sessions in pursuit of “the ache”. “It’s difficult to get across in words,” he explains. “I just know there’s a feeling that I get; there’s an ache. That seems to be the feeling I come back to.”

Ahead of the EP, the 5SOS frontman has also shared first single ‘Shakes’, which arrives with a video shot on location in Bogota Colombia.

“’Shakes’ was written on a dreary NYC evening in between long periods of being on the road,” Luke explains. “This made it come naturally to write from a melancholy place and feeling of yearning to be back home and feeling lonely and emotionally depleted. There is a longing for love and self-acceptance in the lyrics and I hope it to be a song and feeling that anyone listening can find themselves in and attach their own story.”

Check out the new single below.