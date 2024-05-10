Mabel and Shygirl have dropped a new single, ‘Look At My Body’

Mabel has dropped a new single, ‘Look At My Body’.

A collab with Shygirl, it follows on from ‘Vitamins’, which was billed as “a return to Mabel’s early R&B roots” in a press release, and marked her first new solo music since 2022’s ‘About Last Night…’.

Speaking about the single and video, Mabel shares: “This record is about questioning the male gaze and the power of the divine feminine. I’ve often felt judged by my appearance, and I’ve let comments get the better of me. Now, I’m at a stage in my life where I’m celebrating my body without letting it define me. I wanted to let anyone who’s ever underestimated me or judged the book by its cover know that I’m ok with them doing that now because I know who I am.

“Collaborating with Shygirl is something I’ve wanted to do for a really long time as I’m a big fan of her music and everything fell into place with this record. She totally understood everything I wanted it to be and she’s made the song so special. She’s a superstar.”

Shygirl adds: “Had such a cute time working with Mabel on this one – an easy and natural fit, just love hanging out with her. A song for those who love watching.”

Check it out below.