Magdalena Bay explore themes of artificial intelligence and self-hatred with their new track ‘Tunnel Vision’

Magdalena Bay have unveiled their new track ‘Tunnel Vision’.

It’s the latest offering from their forthcoming second album ‘Imaginal Disk’, set for release on 23rd August via Mom+Pop Music.

The Los Angeles-based duo, comprising Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, say of the song: “artificial intelligence won’t approximate humanity until it learns how to hate itself”.

‘Tunnel Vision’ follows the previously released album tracks ‘Image’ and ‘Death & Romance’, both of which offered glimpses into the conceptual universe Magdalena Bay have created for this album. The narrative follows True, portrayed by Tenenbaum, as she explores the meaning of humanity after receiving a consciousness upgrade in the form of an “imaginal disk” inserted into her forehead.

‘Imaginal Disk’ marks Magdalena Bay’s first full-length project since their debut album, ‘Mercurial World’, released in 2021.

Following the album’s release, Magdalena Bay will embark on The Imaginal Mystery Tour. The tour dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

3 The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

5 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

6 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

7 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

10 Gothic, Denver, CO

12 The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

14 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

15 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

17 Brooklyn Bowl Philly, Philadelphia, PA

18 Royale, Boston, MA

20 Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY

21 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

22 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

24 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

25 Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

27 Tulips, Fort Worth, TX

28 Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

OCTOBER

1 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

2 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

3 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

NOVEMBER

7 Iceland Airwaves Festival, Reykjavik

9 Frannz Club, Berlin, DE

11 Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, NL

12 La Machine du Moulin Rouge, Paris, FR

13 HERE at Outernet, London, UK

15 YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK (early show)

15 YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK

16 Button Factory, Dublin, IE