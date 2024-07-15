Master Peace has teamed up with Wale for a new single, ‘Home’

Master Peace has released a new single ‘Home’, featuring American rapper Wale.

The track is the latest offering from the British artist’s upcoming EP ‘How To Make A(nuva) Master Peace’, set for release on 4th October via PMR Records.

‘Home’ follows the announcement of Master Peace’s UK and European tour, which kicks off this October. The collaboration with Wale blends the artists’ styles, creating a sound that crosses genre boundaries.

The release of ‘Home’ comes after a significant year for Master Peace, with his debut album ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ released in March.

Check out the new single below.

Master Peace’s tour, How To Make A World Tour, will see him perform across the UK, Ireland, and Europe throughout October and early November.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

8 Club Academy, Manchester, UK

9 King Tut’s, Glasgow, UK

11 Sound House, Dublin, Ireland

13 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

15 Patterns, Brighton, UK

16 Thekla, Bristol, UK

17 Electric Ballroom, London, UK

24 Le Badaboum, Paris, France

25 Witloof Bar, Brussels, Belgium

26 Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

28 KENT, Hamburg, Germany

29 Kulturhaus Peter Edel, Berlin, Germany

30 Live Evil, Munich, Germany

NOVEMBER

1 Arci Bellezza, Milan, Italy

3 Razzmatazz 3, Barcelona, Spain

4 Sala Panda, Madrid, Spain

6 Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam, Netherlands