Matt Maltese has announced a new headline tour for 2024

Matt Maltese has announced a new headline tour.

The news follows on from the release of his new single ‘The Earth is a Very Small Dot’, with the dates taking place from February next year and running through spring.

He says of the track: “I guess it’s an age-old wisdom that perspective is everything when worrying about your own life. But it’s been something I’ve come back to time and time again. That the world is a small speck and we’re even smaller specks on it. And remembering this can sometimes help me contextualise fears and worries and be much calmer because of it. Side note – at other times, it can be completely terrifying that our size is so physically meaningless when faced against the behemoth that is the universe. But this song was me on a good day.”

Check out the single below, and catch Matt live at the following:

FEBRUARY

13 Stylus, Leeds, UK

14 St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

16 Academy, Dublin, Ireland

17 Academy 2, Manchester, UK

18 Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

20 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

21 Trinity, Brighton, UK

22 Electric Brixton, London, UK

24 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

25 Rotonde Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

27 Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 Artheater, Cologne, Germany

29 Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany

MARCH

2 Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, Poland

12 Basement East, Nashville, TN

13 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

15 The Crowbar, Tampa, FL

17 Motorco Music Hall, Durham , NC

18 Canal Club, Richmond, VA

20 Howard Theatre, Washington, DC

22 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

23 Sinclair, Boston, MA

25 Studio TD, Montreal, QBC

27 Danforth, Toronto, ONT

28 Shelter, Detroit, MI

29 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

30 Amsterdam Bar & Hall, Saint Paul, MN

APRIL

2 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

3 Neptune, Seattle, WA

5 August Hall, San Francisco, CA

6 Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA