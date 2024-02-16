Mighty Hoopla has signed up Cat Burns for 2024

Mighty Hoopla has announced added a new name to its 2024 line-up: Cat Burns.

The event – which takes place on 1st-2nd June at Brockwell Park in London – will feature headline sets from Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware.

Also on the bill, are Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Rachel Stevens, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp, Eve, Rebecca Black, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Cher Lloyd, Georgia, Lynks, Maya Jane Coles, The Veronicas, Walt Disco and more.

Cat comments: “I’m so excited to be performing at mighty hoopla this year, I’m such a fan of the other performers too so I just can’t wait!!”

Check out the poster for her day, Sunday 2nd June, below.