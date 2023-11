Mimi Webb has released her very first Christmas single.

‘Back Home For Christmas’ follows the release of Mimi’s debut album ‘Amelia’, which came out back in March of this year, with a video still to come.

She’s also not long released an updated version of her track ‘Last Train To London’, ‘Last Train To London (I Won’t Look Back)’, with additional production work from FINNEAS.

Check out the new single below.