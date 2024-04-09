Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks and more are taking over a day of All Points East

Mitski is the final headliner to be announced for All Points East.

She will top the bill on Sunday 18th August, with support from Beabadoobee, TV Girl, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Sir Chloe, Wasia Project, Infinity Song, Wisp, Towa Bird, Strawberry Guy and bby.

Kaytranada will also headline the event on Friday 16th August, Loyle Carner on Saturday 17th August, LCD Soundsystem on Friday 23rd August, and Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service on Sunday 25th August.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.