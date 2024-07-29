Mura Masa has announced a new album ‘Curve 1’, and shared latest single ‘FLY’

Mura Masa has announced a new album ‘Curve 1’, set for release on 23rd August via their own imprint Pond Recordings. To mark the announcement, he’s also shared a new single ‘FLY’, which premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

The forthcoming LP marks a departure from the pop-leaning narratives of Mura Masa’s recent albums, offering a darker, more club-oriented sound. Discussing the album’s concept, Mura Masa said: “Curve 1 is ultimately a manifestation of an attitude I’ve been cultivating in my personal life; ignore everything. All the content, all of the attention economy, all of it. In doing that, the really meaningful and vital parts of what’s around you make themselves known and unignorable, demanding your energy.”

He continued: “It’s my first offering as an independent artist through my own record label, and as such I wanted it to be as free and anti-narrative as possible. Impressionistic. Music as entertainment has in many cases, to me, become very advertorial and excessively sentimental in terms of creating narrative around albums and artists. I wanted to strip this away as much as possible to leave room for the music to create its own meaning in the lives of people who form connections with it.”

Leading up to the album’s release, Mura Masa has shared several singles including ‘We Are Making Out’, a collaboration with yeule, as well as ‘Still’, ‘rise/gimme’, ‘Drugs’, and ‘Whenever I Want’.

In addition to their own work, Mura Masa has been involved in various collaborations, including co-writing PinkPantheress’ single ‘Turn It Up’ and remixing Troye Sivan’s ‘Honey’. He’s also established a creative hub and arts space called The Pond in Peckham, set to launch officially next year.