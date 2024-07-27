Nessa Barrett has dropped a new single, ‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’

Nessa Barrett has released her first single of 2024, ‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’.

The track serves as the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, ‘AFTERCARE’, set to arrive later this year.

Barrett describes the meaning behind the new song, stating, “‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’ represents the intense honeymoon phase when you first enter in a new relationship — the mindset where you would do anything for the one you love just to experience the passion of a connection.”

The alt-pop artist has been busy in recent months. Earlier this summer, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival to perform her 2023 single ‘american jesus’. Last year also saw Barrett release ‘girl in new york’, ‘club heaven’, and a collaboration with Whethan titled ‘sick of myself’. She subsequently embarked on her sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

Barrett is set to appear at Yungblud’s inaugural BludFest at Milton Keynes Bowl on 11th August.