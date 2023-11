Nieve Ella has announced her debut headline tour.

The dates follow up on her previously shared singles ‘Your Room, ‘His Sofa’ and ‘Big House’, plus EP ‘Lifetime of Wanting’, which arrives in September via AWAL Recordings.

The tour will visit:

FEBRUARY

8 London, Omeara

9 Manchester, Deaf Institute

10 Glasgow, King Tuts

12 Birmingham, O2 Institute 3

You can check out ‘Your Room’ below.