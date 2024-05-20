Omar Apollo has announced his second album, ‘God Said No’.

The full-length will be released on 28th June via Warner Records. The news follows on from both his recent EP and his debut album ‘IVORY’, as well as early album teaser single ‘SPITE’.

A press release explains that the 14-track record is “a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair”. “I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said ‘no.’”

Check out new single ‘Dispose Of Me’ below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. ‘Be Careful With Me’

2. ‘Spite’

3. ‘Less of You’

4. ‘Done With You’

5. ‘Plane Trees’ (ft. Mustafa)

6. ‘Drifting’

7. ‘Empty’

8. ‘Life’s Unfair’

9. ‘Against Me’

10. ‘While U Can’

11. ‘Dispose of Me’

12. ‘How’

13. ‘Pedro’

14. ‘Glow’