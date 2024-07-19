Paris Paloma has shared a final single ahead of her debut album – check out ‘the warmth’

Paris Paloma has released her new single ‘the warmth’.

The final track to be shared ahead of her debut album ‘Cacophony’, set for release on 30th August via Nettwerk, it follows previously released singles ‘boys, bugs and men’, ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and her breakthrough hit, ‘labour’.

The album’s title draws inspiration from Stephen Fry’s ‘Mythos’, with Paloma explaining, “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth. So this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.”

The release follows a busy period for Paloma, which has seen her complete sold-out debut UK and US headline tours, make her Glastonbury debut, perform alongside Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park, and appear on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland.

Paloma will embark on a European headline tour in September, followed by a UK tour in November. The UK leg will include her largest London headline show to date at Koko on 20th November.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

17 Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva Festival

23 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

25 Reading, UK – Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

6 Paris, France – Le Trabendo

7 Bruxelles, Belgium – Le Botanique

9 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11 Koln, Germany – Die Kantine

12 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club

14 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukolln

15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille VEGA

17 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Hornstulls Strand

18 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene

NOVEMBER

17 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

18 Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor

20 London, UK – Koko

22 Brighton, UK – Chalk

23 Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

24 Bristol, UK – SWX

26 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

28 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club