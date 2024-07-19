Paris Paloma has shared a final single ahead of her debut album – check out ‘the warmth’

Paris Paloma has released her new single ‘the warmth’.
The final track to be shared ahead of her debut album ‘Cacophony’, set for release on 30th August via Nettwerk, it follows previously released singles ‘boys, bugs and men’, ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and her breakthrough hit, ‘labour’.
The album’s title draws inspiration from Stephen Fry’s ‘Mythos’, with Paloma explaining, “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth. So this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.”
The release follows a busy period for Paloma, which has seen her complete sold-out debut UK and US headline tours, make her Glastonbury debut, perform alongside Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park, and appear on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland.
Paloma will embark on a European headline tour in September, followed by a UK tour in November. The UK leg will include her largest London headline show to date at Koko on 20th November.
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
17 Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva Festival
23 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
25 Reading, UK – Reading Festival
SEPTEMBER
6 Paris, France – Le Trabendo
7 Bruxelles, Belgium – Le Botanique
9 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
11 Koln, Germany – Die Kantine
12 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club
14 Berlin, Germany – Heimathafen Neukolln
15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille VEGA
17 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Hornstulls Strand
18 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene
NOVEMBER
17 Manchester, UK – Gorilla
18 Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor
20 London, UK – Koko
22 Brighton, UK – Chalk
23 Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
24 Bristol, UK – SWX
26 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
28 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club