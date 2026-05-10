Paul McCartney
has shared his first-ever officially credited duet with Ringo Starr, 'Home to Us'.
The track is the latest preview of Paul’s upcoming new album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane', due for release on 29th May via MPL/Capitol Records. It follows previous single 'Days We Left Behind
'.
Featuring backing vocals from Chrissie Hynde
and Texas frontperson Sharleen Spiteri,
'Home to Us' was built around a drum track recorded by Starr with producer Andrew Watt. It’s also the only song on the album to feature a guest drummer, with McCartney playing the majority of the instruments across the record himself.
Speaking about the song, McCartney explains: "Ringo went round to the studio and drummed a bit. I said to Andrew, we should make a track and send it to him. So this song is done totally with Ringo in mind."
He continues: "I made the song around that idea and sent it to Ringo. He sent me back a version where he just added some lines to the chorus, so I thought, maybe he doesn’t like it. I rang him and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I’d love to hear him sing the whole thing. So we took my first line, Ringo’s second line, and then we had a duet. We’d never done that before."
'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' is McCartney’s first solo album in more than five years, and sees him reflecting on his childhood in post-war Liverpool, family life, and his early years alongside George Harrison and John Lennon before the Beatles’ rise to fame.
The album’s tracklisting is:
'As You Lie There
'
'Lost Horizon'
'Days We Left Behind'
'Ripples in a Pond'
'Mountain Top'
'Down South'
'We Two'
'Come Inside
'
'Never Know'
'Home to Us'
'Life Can Be Hard'
'First Star of the Night'
'Salesman Saint'
'Momma Gets By'