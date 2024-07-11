Pinkshift have dropped a new remix EP, ‘love me for the summer’, ahead of their US tour

Baltimore-based punk band Pinkshift have released a new EP.

Titled ‘love me for the summer’, the release features remixes of tracks from their debut album ‘Love Me Forever’, including fan-favourites ‘I’m not crying you’re crying’ and ‘BURN THE WITCH’.

Pinkshift comment: “this one is for the fans. you know, when you want to listen to pinkshift, but you’re also feeling cunty. when you wanna bring the Good Word to the party, you know, for the summer girls. short kings. gorgeous gorgeous gays. heat wave head freaks. in collaboration with allan’s (caco) producing genius, we bring you glitz and glamour, trap, drill, jersey club, house, dariacore, galore. we all hope you have fun with this one <3 xoxo”.

Check it out below; the release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming US tour with The Gaslight Anthem and Joyce Manor.