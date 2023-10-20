Poppy has released ‘Hard’ from her upcoming new album, ‘Zig’

She's got a couple of London shows coming up too.
Photo Credit: Angelo Kritikos

Poppy has released a new single, ‘Hard’.

It’s the latest cut from the Dork cover star’s new album, ‘Zig’. Set to arrive on 27th October via Sumerian Records, the album follows up on 2000’s ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s EP ‘Stagger’.

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, the record has already been teased by ‘Knockoff’ and ‘Motorbike’.

Check out the new single below, and catch Poppy live at KOKO, London on 20th and 21st February.

