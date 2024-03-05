Porij have released a new debut album teaser single, ‘Unpredictable’

The band's debut album is coming this spring.
Photo credit: Jesse Glazzard

Porij have released a new single, ‘Unpredictable’.

It’s a track from the band’s recently-announced debut album, ‘Teething’. The full-length is set for release 26th April via Play It Again Sam Records, and has already been teased by new single ‘My Only Love’.

On the new single, the band say: “These lyrics came from a poem I wrote in November. It was fairly bleak, but in essence was all about missing the simplicity of my early life but craving the complexity of the life that could come. In that period of time everything felt quite up and down and I didn’t really know how I was going to feel from one day to the next.” 

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1 – Marmite
2 – Unpredictable
3 – Don’t Talk To Me
4 – Endlessly Waiting
5 – My Only Love
6 – Ghost
7 – Stranger
8 – Sweet Risk
9 – Gutter Punch
10 – You Should Know Me
11 – Slow Down

