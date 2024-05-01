Rachel Chinouriri has announced a UK mini-tour in support of her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri is set to embark on a headline mini-tour across the UK this November in support of her upcoming debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events,’ which is due for release this Friday, 3rd May.

The tour will start in Glasgow on 12th November and will include stops in Birmingham and Brighton, culminating in her biggest hometown show to date at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

Speaking about ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, Rachel says: “I can’t believe it’s real in a way, but I’m proud of it. What A Devastating Turn Of Events should feel like discovering a personal journey of all the hardship and struggles that have ultimately made me the person I am today. I was lost when I first made this album, when I felt so lost within myself but also in London. I was on a search to find myself and I can say I’ve managed to do that by the end of this process and have found a love for myself that I never thought was possible. I feel fortunate enough to be able to document that process and have it in physical form and sound. Hopefully it’ll help other people realise that it takes tough times, self accountability, betrayal and uncomfortable moments to finally get to a point of true self love. I’m more than ready for the next chapter.”

Tickets for the November dates will be available for presale on 8th May, with the general sale beginning on 10th May.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

12 Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

13 O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

14 The Old Market, Brighton, UK

16 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK