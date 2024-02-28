RAYE has been awarded this year’s BRIT for Songwriter of the Year.

Introduced in 2022 – Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon are previous winners – the winner was decided upon by a select panel of expert judges.

RAYE will also perform at this year’s ceremony, along with Becky Hill X Chase & Status, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Rema and Tate McRae.

She comments: “I am so so honoured and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter of the Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much. I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, 2nd March. Other artists nominated include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.