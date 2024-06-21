RIIZE have launched their debut mini album ‘RIIZING – The 1st Mini Album’ and shared a new music video for ‘Boom Boom Bass’

RIIZE have officially launched their debut ‘RIIZING – The 1st Mini Album’, along with a new music video for the single ‘Boom Boom Bass’.

This eight-track debut project from RIIZE showcases a diverse range of sounds that the group describes as “emotional pop,” emphasizing their dynamic melodies, catchy hooks, and expressive lyrics. The album, according to the group, symbolizes their growth as artists and their journey toward realizing their dreams. The lead single, ‘Boom Boom Bass’, features a blend of pop dance rhythms, funky disco beats, and groovy bass lines, accompanied by a music video that highlights the group’s charismatic performances and choreography.

You can check out the video for ‘Boom Boom Bass’ below.

In addition to the release, RIIZE are currently on their first fan-con tour, ‘RIIZING DAY’, which covers 10 regions worldwide. The tour began in Seoul on May 4th, with further stops in cities like Mexico City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Jakarta, before concluding back in Seoul in September. The tour focuses on fan interactions, featuring games, music performances, and other activities.