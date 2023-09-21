Scene Queen has released a her “most rage-filled song” yet, new single ‘Pink Push Up Bra’

Scene Queen has released a new single, ‘Pink Push Up Bra’.

The track arrives ahead of her recently-upgraded upcoming UK live run. She’ll now be playing larger venues in every city on her BIMBOS BEANS & TOAST tour, and has added an extra London date at the O2 Academy Islington.

“I wanted a song about finally getting the Justice you deserve because I realize that doesn’t happen for a lot of women,” she explains. “I was having a not so great day that ended up turning into one of my new favorite songs. The idea for the song actually came to me in the shower as I was getting ready for the studio session because I was feeling very triggered that day. I was an hour late to the session because of it, but knew it would be a quick write. The whole song top to bottom took about 2.5 hours total to write and record. It’s probably my most rage-filled song and one of my heaviest. I hope anyone that relates gets the Justice they deserve or at least can use it as an outlet for all the complex emotions that go along with the trauma of assault.”

Check out the single below, and catch her live at the following:

OCTOBER

02 SWG3, Glasgow *upgraded

03 Stylus, Leeds *upgraded

04 The Waterfront Studio, Norwich *upgraded

06 O2 Academy, Birmingham *upgraded

08 SWX, Bristol *upgraded

09 O2 Academy Islington, London *sold out

10 O2 Academy Islington, London *extra date