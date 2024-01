Sekou has released his first single of the year, ‘Crying’.

Out via NWS/Island Records, the track follows on from his BRITs Rising Star nomination, top ten spot in the BBC Radio 1 Sound Of, and, of course, placement in Dork’s Hype List 2024.

The single arrives ahead of his upcoming tour with former Dork cover star Renee Rapp, which will visit Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in February and March.

Check out ‘Crying’ below.