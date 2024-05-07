SNAYX, NOISY and more have signed up for 2000trees’ silent disco

2000trees Festival has announced this year’s silent disco.

Booker Mitch Bell explains: “We’re excited to be the first festival to have a stage dedicated solely to live acts performing via the silent disco every single night.

“There’s no better setting for it than our Forest Stage with some of the most exciting artists in UK rock music right now to keep the energy going long into the night.”

Taking part will be: Cody Frost, Calva Louise, Delilah Bon, NOISY, SNAYX, The Hara, and Mimi Barks.

The latest additions join the likes of The Chats – who will be performing their first UK festival headline slot – as well as Hot Milk, grandson, Nova Twins, Turnover, Spanish Love Songs, Los Campesinos!, Cassyette, Movements, and recent Dork cover stars Crawlers.

2000trees takes place on Upcote Farm, Cheltenham between 10th and 13th July 2024.