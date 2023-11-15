Sprints have shared their “most vulnerable moment to date” with new single ‘Shadow Of A Doubt’

Sprints have released a new single.

‘Shadow Of A Doubt’ is the latest cut from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘Letter To Self’, set for release on 5th January.

Of the new single, Karla Chubb says: “Shadow Of A Doubt is our most vulnerable moment to date. It very bluntly deals with the experience of trauma, depression and the aftermath. It was written quite selfishly – to take the weight of some of those feelings off myself by placing them on a page in an attempt to feel like I was healing, or ridding myself of them. An entirely cathartic process.



“The slow and intensifying build, the crashing drums, swirling guitars and chaotic climax all symbolise that pure terrifying fall into darkness, and the almost silent call for help. It’s the feeling of loneliness, abandonment and exile. It’s shouting out into the void and thinking everyone can hear you, but they can’t.

“The vocal was recorded in three takes with jagged breaths and some misstepped lyrics purposefully left in. Here, we felt emotion was more important than perfection.”

Check it out below.