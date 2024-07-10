Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White and Emmett Kelly are teasing a new supergroup

Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, Jim White, and Emmett Kelly appear to be forming a new indie rock supergroup, as teased through a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The musicians have been sharing intriguing snippets on their social media accounts, hinting at their collaboration. One post by Sweeney features an image of the four walking across a street, accompanied by the caption, “A good band is hard to find.”

Another teaser shows a piece of paper with potential band names scribbled down, including Iron Chad, The Meat Subs, The Penguin Feathers and The Oxford Babies, alongside the text, “A good name is hard to find.”

This collaboration seems a natural fit, given the interconnected history of the musicians involved. Malkmus is well-known as the frontman of Pavement and leader of the Jicks. Sweeney, formerly of Matador Records’ math-rock outfit Chavez, has an extensive musical résumé, including multiple recordings with Kelly’s frequent collaborator Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and guitar work on Malkmus’ solo album ‘Traditional Technique’.

White, a prolific drummer, has had a particularly busy year, releasing his debut solo album and contributing to records by the Dirty Three, Marisa Anderson, Myriam Gendron, and the experimental supergroup Beings.

The prospect of these four acclaimed musicians joining forces has sparked excitement among fans of indie and experimental rock. While details remain scarce, more information about this potential supergroup is expected to be revealed in the near future.