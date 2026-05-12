An officialbiopic is in development, withattached as co-producers and the rapper serving as executive producer.The film will chart the Arsenal and England legend’s journey from South London Sunday League football to becoming one of the country’s most well-known sporting figures.According to the official synopsis, the story begins on the Honor Oak Estate in Brockley, where football becomes “the young boy’s only escape from his tough home life”, before following Wright through rejection, family struggles and one final shot at turning professional.Speaking about the project, Wright says: “Telling my story in full for the first time feels surreal and, in some ways, a long time coming.”“There are parts of my life that will be familiar because they’ve been talked about over the years, but this film is the first time we’re bringing it all together.”He continues: “I hope it shows how complicated life can be for a young person and the influence people around you can have – good and bad. My story is one that truly shows how the company you keep can break you down and build you up. There are hard-hitting moments but in the end I want it to give people hope and joy.”The screenplay has been written by, who is also attached to direct. He says: “For a man so well-known, there is still so much for people to discover, including what it took for him to never give up.”The film’s producers includefor Essential Viewing andfor Serpentine Creative, alongside Stormzy andfor #Merky Films.“It’s a real honour for #Merky Films to be co-producing Ian Wright’s story,” Stormzy says. “Wrighty’s journey goes far beyond football - it’s about resilience, family and believing in yourself against the odds.”Further details on casting and release plans are set to be announced later.