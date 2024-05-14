The Last Dinner Party have announced a new European tour set to kick off later this year.

The 13-date trek will begin on 28th October in Paris and will include stops in various cities such as Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne, Lyon, Munich, Berlin, and more. The tour will conclude on 16th November in Luxembourg.

The tour follows the band’s long-since sold-out UK tour throughout September and October. A ticket pre-sale will be available from 15 May, while general ticket sales will commence on Friday, 17 May. Check out the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER

28 – L’Olympia, Paris

29 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

31 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER

2 – E-Werk, Cologne

3 – TivoliVredenburg, Ultrecht

5 – L’Épicerie Moderne, Lyon

6 – Tonhalle, Munich

7 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

9 – Inside Seaside Festival, Gdansk

12 – MuseumsQuartier – Halle E, Vienna

13 – X-TRA, Zurich

14 – Barezzi Festival, Teatro Regio, Parma

16 – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg