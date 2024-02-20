The Mysterines have announced their new album, ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’.

The news follows last year’s single ‘Begin Again’, which marked the first single to be taken from the full-length – the follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’.

Due on 7th June via Fiction Records, alongside the announcement the band have shared new single ‘Stray’, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe says: “’Stray’ focuses on the aimless and untamed nature of the polarities of behaviour that we experience when dealing with suffering. Whether it’s guilt, paranoia or unexplained feelings of grandiosity. Often when the hands of loneliness have a firm grip over one’s eyes it can turn dangers into open doors inviting you in. We find a certain point of no return and we’re often led astray.”

Check it out below.

The album’s tracklisting reads:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You’re A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows