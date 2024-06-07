The Offspring have announced their brand new, “pure energy” album, ‘SUPERCHARGED’

The Offspring have announced a brand new album ‘SUPERCHARGED’.

The record follows on from the California punk band’s 2021 Top 4 album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, and is set for release on 11th October via Concord Records. They’ve also shared early single ‘Make It All Right’.

Frontman Dexter Holland says of the upcoming full-length: “We wanted this record to have pure energy – from the start to the finish! That’s why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single “Make It All Right” is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low – our partners in crime who make us feel all right.

“The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We’ve been rocking out and head-banging to it for months! And we can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at Download later this month.